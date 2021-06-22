Home

    India's daily COVID-19 tally lowest in 3 months at 42,640; active caseload below 7 lakh after 79 days

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    The single-day fatalities recorded the lowest increase in over 2 months as 1,167 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll rose to 3,89,302 and the mortality rate stood at 1.30 percent, the data stated.

    India's daily COVID-19 tally lowest in 3 months at 42,640; active caseload below 7 lakh after 79 days
    India's COVID-19 daily count is below 50,000 as 42,640 cases were added in the last 24 hours, the lowest rise in the last three months. The total tally increased to 2,99,77,861. The active cases fell by 40,366 and the caseload further declined to 6,62,521, below 7 lakh after 79 days, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.
    The single-day fatalities recorded the lowest increase in over 2 months as 1,167 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll rose to 3,89,302 and the mortality rate stood at 1.30 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
    The daily recoveries continue to outnumber new cases for the 40th consecutive day. In the last 24 hours, 81,839 people have recovered, thus taking the number to 2,89,26,038. The positivity rate slipped below 3 percent and is at 2.56 percent. The recovery rate roses to 96.49 percent.
    The single-day testing was recorded at 16,64,360. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 39,40,72,142 samples have been tested in the country up to June 21.
    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4, 2.50 crore on May 18 and 2.75 crore on May 28.
