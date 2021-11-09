India's daily COVID-19 tally lowest in 266 days at 10,126; active caseload lowest in 263 days

India added 10,126 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 266 days, taking the tally to 3,43,77,113, according to the Union Health Ministry. The active cases dipped to 1,40,638, the lowest in 263 days, as the caseload declined by 2,188 in 24 hours.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 32 straight days, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll rose to 4,61,389 with 332 fresh fatalities. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 percent, the data stated.

The active cases comprise 0.41 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.25 percent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.93 percent. It has been less than two percent for the last 36 days.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.