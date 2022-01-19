India's daily COVID-19 tally highest in 248 days at 2.83 lakh; active cases at 18.3 lakh

India's daily COVID-19 tally nears 3 lakh, the biggest increase in 248 days. In the last 24 hours, 2,82,970 cases were reported, 18.89 percent higher than the previous day, taking the total tally to 3,79,01,241, as per Union Health Ministry.

State-wise -- Karnataka reported 41,457 new cases, followed by Maharashtra at 39,207, Kerala at 28,481.

The active caseload was the highest in 232 days at 18,31,000. Six states, Union Territories have reported a fall in the active cases. The test positivity rate stood at 15.13 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases comprise 4.83 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.88 percent, the ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, 441 fatalities were reported, taking the death toll to 4,87,202. Kerala has reported 122 new deaths (including 83 backlog), Maharashtra 53, Delhi 38.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.