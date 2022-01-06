India's daily COVID-19 tally highest in 209 days at 90,928; positivity rate surges to 6.43%

India's daily COVID-19 tally was the highest in 209 days at 90,928, taking the total tally to 3,51,09,286. The active cases were the highest in 100 days at 2,85,401 and the caseload rose highest in 243 days at 71,379, the Union Health Ministry said.

Globally, more than 2.5 million daily new COVID cases were reported, the highest ever.

Seventeen states, union territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases, while 34 states, UTs have reported a rise in active cases. Maharashtra has reported 26,538 new COVID cases , West Bengal 14,022, Delhi 10,655, the data stated.

As many as 325 fatalities were reported in a day and the death toll rose to 4,82,876. Kerala reported 258 new deaths (including 229 backlog), West Bengal 17, Tamil Nadu 9, the data said.

The positivity rate was the highest in 218 days at 6.43 percent. The total positivity rate was above 5 percent for the first time in 213 days. The daily test positivity rate was above 5 percent in 14 states, UTs — West Bengal - 23.17 percent, Goa - 17.73 percent, Chandigarh 12.07 percent, Delhi 11.88 percent.