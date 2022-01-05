India's daily COVID-19 tally highest in 199 days at 58,097; active cases above 2 lakh after 81 days

India's daily COVID-19 tally rose above 50,000 for the first time in 192 days. The daily cases were the highest in 199 days at 58,097, taking the total tally to 3,50,18,358. The active cases were above 2 lakh for the first time in 81 days at 2,14,004, the Union Health Ministry said.

Globally, more than 2 million daily new COVID cases were reported for the first time.

Active cases rose by 42,174 in the last 24 hours. The daily cases also outnumbered recoveries as 15,389 people recuperated from the disease. The total number of recoveries stood at 3,43,21,803, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Maharashtra reported 18,466 new cases, West Bengal 9,073, and Delhi 5,481 cases in a day. As many as 13 states, union territories reported more than 1,000 daily new cases , and 34 states, UTs witnessed a rise in active cases, the data stated.

In the last 24 hours, 534 people lost their lives due to the pandemic and the death toll rose to 4,82,551. Kerala has reported 453 new deaths (including 423 backlog), Maharashtra 20, and West Bengal 16, the data said.

With a surge in cases, the positivity rate rose to 4.18 percent, the highest in 205 days. The daily test positivity rate for West Bengal rose to 18.96 percent, Goa 13.89 percent, Mizoram 13.38 percent, and Maharashtra 13.27 percent.