India's daily COVID-19 tally down to 2,55,874; positivity rate drops to 15.52%

India has reported less than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases as the daily tally stood at 2,55,874. The total number of cases rose to 3,97,99,202, as per the Union Health Ministry. Statewise -- Karnataka reported 46,426 new cases, followed by Tamil Nadu 30,215, Maharashtra 28,286.

The positivity rate dropped by 5 percent and stood at 15.52 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. The daily test positivity rate statewise: Kerala 47.72 percent, Puducherry 43.71 percent, Rajasthan 42.37 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 614 fatalities have been reported and the toll rose to 4,90,462. Kerala reported 171 new deaths (including 158 backlog), followed by Tamil Nadu 46, Punjab 45, the data stated.

The active cases fell for the first time in nearly 4 weeks as it was down by 12,493. The active caseload stood at 22,36,842, the data added. Also, 19 states, union territories have reported a fall in the active cases.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.