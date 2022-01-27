India's daily COVID-19 tally below 3 lakh for 3rd day; positivity rate nears 20%

India added less than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for the third straight day and the daily tally stood at 2,86,384. The total number of cases rose to 4,03,71,500, as per data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

Statewise: Kerala reported 49,771 new cases, followed by Karnataka at 48,905, Maharashtra 35,756. The positivity rate rose to 19.59 percent.

The active caseload fell for three consecutive days and cases were down by 20,546 in the last 24 hours. The caseload stood at 22,02,472, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases witnessed the sharpest dip in 219 days. 23 states, union territories reported a fall in the active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 573 fatalities were reported and the death toll rose to 4,91,700. The mortality rate stood at 1.22 percent. Kerala reports 140 new deaths (including 77 backlog), followed by Maharashtra 79, Tamil Nadu 47.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19, 2020. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 2021, 3 crore on June 23, and 4 crore on January 26, 2022.