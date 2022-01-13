India's daily COVID-19 tally highest in 236 days at 2,47,417; active cases above 11 lakh

India added more than 2 lakh COVID-19 cases for the first time in the last eight months as the daily tally rose to 2,47,417. The new cases were 27 percent higher than Wednesday's. With a surge in new cases, the total number of cases stood at 3,63,17,751, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The new cases were highest in 236 days. Globally, the cases rose more than 3 million for the first time.

The active cases were up by 1.62 lakh, and the caseload rose to 11,17,531, the highest in 216 days. All 36 states and union territories reported a rise in the active cases. The daily positivity rate rose to 13.11 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

In the last 24 hours, 380 fatalities were reported, taking the toll to 4,84,859. Kerala reported 199 new deaths (including 176 backlog), Delhi 40, Maharashtra 32, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23.