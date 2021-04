With a high surge in the COVID-19 cases, India crossed the one-lakh mark in a daily rise in coronavirus cases for the first time ever. The country's tally rose to 1,25,89,067 with 1,03,558 new cases, the government data said.

The Home Ministry said the active COVID-19 cases recorded are at 7,41,830, while 1,16,82,136 people have recovered from the disease so far. With 478 fatalities in a day, the death toll rose to 1,65,101, the data read. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,16,82,136, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.31 percent, the data stated.

The single-day rise in cases surpassed the earlier peak of 97,894 infections reported on September 17, last year, making it the highest since the pandemic began in India.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported the highest single-day rise of 57,074 coronavirus positive cases while 222 patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said. The overall tally of cases in the state now stands at 30,10,597 while the death toll is 55,878, it said. Mumbai city also registered the record single-day rise of 11,206 cases on Sunday.

Alarmed by the rapid rise in cases over the last few days, the state government has also announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from April 5 to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons.