India became the first country in the world to report over 4 lakh new cases in one day. On Friday, till 11 pm, India logged 4,08,323 new COVID-19 cases and as many as 3,464 deaths.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state, reporting nearly 63k infections, followed by Karnataka (48k), and Kerala (37k). As far as casualties are concerned, Maharashtra tops the tally with 828 casualties, followed by Delhi (375), and Uttar Pradesh (332).

So far, India has reported 1,91,63,488 cases and 2,11,778 deaths, while a staggering 69 lakh new infections were logged during April -- the highest tally in a month for any country. In April, the death toll stood at 48,768 -- nearly equal to the death toll of the past five months put together.

India crossed the grim milestone of 3 lakh cases on April 21, crossing the United States' record of highest cases. Per a TOI report, India reported far more cases in April than the last six months put together. More so, experts assert the crisis has not peaked yet.

Gayle E Smith, the State Department Coordinator for Global COVID Response and Health Security said there's a lag time between when people are infected, when they become sick and when they may need care.

"I think this is something that's going to need urgent and persistent attention for some time. That's why we have in the immediate sense been focused on key supplies like oxygen support, protective medical gear, vaccine manufacturing supplies, diagnostic tests and other things that are needed quite simply to respond to this immediate surge, she said. The Biden Administration is looking at other things that can be done to build up supply chains within India so that there can be a more steady supply of all those things that are needed to manage this over time," Smith asserted.

With agency inputs