India’s COVID vaccination coverage exceeds 92.63 crore

With the administration of over 43 lakh vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 92.63 crore as of 7 am on Thursday, according to the provisional reports released by the health ministry. This has been achieved through 90,14,182 sessions.

The recovery of 24,602 patients in the past 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3.32 crore. Consequently, India’s recovery rate has improved to 97.95 percent, which is the highest since March 2020.

Government data suggests India’s COVID tally has come down significantly and it has been reporting less than 50,000 cases for the 102 consecutive days now. The country reported 22,431 new cases in the past 24 hours, with the active caseload being at 2,44,198, which is the lowest in 204 days. Active cases presently constitute 0.72 percent of the country's total positive cases.

Meanwhile, the past 24 hours saw a total of 14,31,819 tests being conducted, with this India’s cumulative tests tally crossed 57.86 crore.

According to the ministry, while testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, weekly positivity rate remains less than 3 percent for the past 104 days. Currently, the daily positivity rate is at 1.57 percent.