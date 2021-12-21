India's COVID-19 variant Omicron tally rises to 200; Delhi, Maharashtra report highest number of cases

Two hundred cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 12 states and union territories in India so far out of which 77 patients have recovered or migrated, the union health ministry said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra and Delhi have recorded 54 cases of Omicron variant each, while Telangana registered 20 cases, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15, and Gujarat 14 cases.

Here is the list of states reporting Omicron cases:

Delhi

Six more cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Delhi, taking the total number of people testing positive for the latest variant of the coronavirus to 28, sources said. At least 12 patients have been discharged, they said.

Maharashtra

As many as 31 patients out of 54 who have been found infected with Omicron in Maharashtra so far have been discharged from hospitals, a health department official said. Of these, the highest 22 cases were from Mumbai. According to the health department, 31 of the 54 patients infected with Omicron so far have been discharged from hospitals after they returned negative RT-PCR test reports.

Gujarat

A 27-year-old woman with a travel history to the UK was found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Gujarat's Vadodara, officials said, adding that the patient is asymptomatic. This is the third Omicron case in Vadodara and the 12th in Gujarat. The woman had returned from the UK on December 13 via Mumbai. She had tested negative for coronavirus at both the airports, a health department official said.

Odisha

At least two people in Odisha have tested positive for the omicron variant, officials said on Tuesday. Bhubaneswar-based Institute of Life Sciences confirmed the existence of the variant in the two patients after conducting the genome sequencing of 12 samples. Both of them have travel history to foreign nations - Nigeria and Qatar, respectively, they said. The returnee from the African country is fully vaccinated, and is stable in hospital, Cuttack District COVID-19 nodal officer Umesh Ray said.