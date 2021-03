Although the vaccination process in India has been robust much more needs to be done for meeting the targets. The vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has grown progressively but there is still a lot of vaccine hesitancy that needs to be erased. The total number of people vaccinated as of March 11 was 2,60,73,517.

The country is again witnessing a surge in COVID cases. According to the health ministry, eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases. These include Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana.

India’s drugs regulator gave emergency use authorisation to Covishield, produced by Pune-based Serum Institute of India after securing a licence from British pharma company AstraZeneca, and Covaxin, indigenously developed jointly by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research scientists.

What are COVID Vaccines

Vaccines save millions of lives each year. Vaccines work by training and preparing the body’s natural defences—the immune system—to recognise and fight off the viruses and bacteria they target. After vaccination, if the body is later exposed to those disease-causing germs, the body is immediately ready to destroy them, preventing illness.

The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, with the inoculation of healthcare workers. The vaccination of frontline workers started a few weeks later from February 2. The next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive started from March 1 for those above 60 years of age and for people aged 45 years and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

More than 299 million doses have been administered across 111 countries according to data collected by Bloomberg. The latest rate was roughly 7.65 million doses a day. A total of seven vaccines are now available for public use, in limited quantities, in at least 111 countries.

Vaccination Volume

Experts strongly feel that with the threat of mutant variants of Sars-CoV-2 and a surge in some parts of the country, the vaccination drive needs to be accelerated so that more persons are administered the vaccine. New research indicates that three new, fast-spreading variants of the novel coronavirus from South Africa, the UK and Brazil can evade antibodies that work against the original form of the virus that started the pandemic.

The findings of the study, from laboratory-based experiments, and published in Nature Medicine. suggest that the drugs and vaccines developed so far can become less effective as the new variants become dominant.

Clear, easy comprehensible and transparent communication is needed for disseminating to all the stakeholders. Besides increasing the number of vaccination centres the government should enhance the penetration of the drive in the rural parts of the country.

How does the COVID-19 vaccine work

It takes around 45 days for antibodies against the infection to develop after both the doses of the vaccine are administered.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, when germs, such as the virus that causes COVID-19, invade our bodies, they attack and multiply. This invasion, called an infection, is what causes illness. Our immune system uses several tools to fight infection.

COVID-19 vaccines help our bodies develop immunity to the virus that causes COVID-19 without us having to get the illness. Different types of vaccines work in different ways to offer protection, but with all types of vaccines, the body is left with a supply of “memory” T-lymphocytes and B-lymphocytes that will remember how to fight that virus in the future, the CDCP says,

It typically takes a few weeks for the body to produce T-lymphocytes and B-lymphocytes after vaccination. Therefore, it is possible that a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and then get sick because the vaccine did not have enough time to provide protection.

How does Covaxin work

India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech is developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The indigenous, inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) high containment facility.

The vaccine is developed using Whole-Virion Inactivated Vero Cell derived platform technology. Inactivated vaccines do not replicate and are therefore unlikely to revert and cause pathological effects. They contain dead virus, incapable of infecting people but still able to instruct the immune system to mount a defensive reaction against an infection.

Covaxin has reported an efficacy rate of 81 percent, from its phase 3 trial shows.

Why develop Inactivated Vaccine?

Conventionally, inactivated vaccines have been around for decades. Numerous vaccines for diseases such as seasonal influenza, polio, pertussis, rabies, and Japanese encephalitis use the same technology to develop inactivated vaccines with a safe track record of >300 million doses of supplies to date. It is a well-established and time-tested platform in the world of vaccine technology. This vaccine has no sub-zero storage, no reconstitution requirement and ready to use liquid presentation in multi-dose vials, stable at 2-8 degree Celsius.

How does Covishied work

The Covishield vaccination course consists of two separate doses of 0.5 ml each. The second dose should be administered between 4 to 6 weeks after the first dose.

It is a “non-replicating viral vector” vaccine, which essentially means that it uses another weakened and genetically modified virus to help the body develop immunity against the coronavirus. The vaccine carries the code to make the spike protein and the body’s immune system is supposed to recognise this protein and work on building antibodies against it.

The vaccine is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus (known as an adenovirus) from chimpanzees. It has been modified to look more like coronavirus—although it can't cause illness.

Next in line

Another indigenously developed vaccine by Zydus Cadila is also on the verge of a rollout after a few weeks. The vaccine uses plasmid DNA to instruct human cells to make SARS-CoV-2 antigen eliciting an immune response. Its Phase-1 and Phase-2 trials were completed in January this year and Phase-3 trials are underway.

The Phase 2 clinical trials of Russia’s Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine have also concluded and Phase 3 trials are being carried out by its Indian partner Dr Reddy’s laboratories. According to a report in Lancet, the trial results show a consistent strong protective effect across all participant age groups. Also known as Gam-COVID-Vac, the vaccine uses a heterologous recombinant adenovirus approach using adenovirus 26 (Ad26) and adenovirus 5 (Ad5) as vectors for the expression of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike protein.

—Vanita Srivastava is an independent health and science journalist and is currently working as Senior Project Scientist at IIT Delhi. The views expressed are personal.