Healthcare India's COVID-19 tally nears 8.5 lakh with 28,637 new cases; death toll climbs to 22,674 Updated : July 12, 2020 11:13 AM IST This is the third consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country increased by more than 26,000. India reported a record 28,637 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the country's tally to 8,49,553 as the death toll climbed to 22,674 with 551 people succumbing to the disease in a day. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply