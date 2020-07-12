  • SENSEX
India's COVID-19 tally nears 8.5 lakh with 28,637 new cases; death toll climbs to 22,674

Updated : July 12, 2020 11:13 AM IST

This is the third consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country increased by more than 26,000.
India reported a record 28,637 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the country's tally to 8,49,553 as the death toll climbed to 22,674 with 551 people succumbing to the disease in a day.
India's COVID-19 tally nears 8.5 lakh with 28,637 new cases; death toll climbs to 22,674

