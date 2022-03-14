India's COVID-19 tally lowest since May 2020; 27 deaths for 1st time in 704 days

India added 2,503 new COVID-19 cases in a day, the lowest since May 2020, while the active cases dipped to 36,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. With the fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,29,93,494.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,877 with 27 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The death toll was the lowest in 704 days (since April 9, 2020). As many as 27 states, union territories have reported zero new deaths. The daily fatalities, including backlog, were below 100 for the third consecutive day.

Active COVID-19 cases declined by 1,901 in a span of 24 hours. Kerala reported 885 new cases, Maharashtra 251, Mizoram 188. The active cases comprise 0.08 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 percent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,41,449 and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 percent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.47 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.47 percent.

As many as 77.90 crore total tests have been conducted so far and 5,32,232 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. India's coronavirus tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

With inputs from PTI