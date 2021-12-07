India's COVID-19 tally lowest in 558 days at 6,822; active cases lowest in 554 days

India reported 6,822 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 558 days, taking the tally to 3,46,48,383, as per the Union Health Ministry. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 10,000 for 11 straight days and less than 50,000 for 163 consecutive days now.

Active cases stood at 95,014, the lowest in 554 days as the caseload declined by 3,402. The active cases comrpise 0.27 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.36 percent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

As many as 10,004 people recovered in the last 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 rose to 3,40,79,612, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The death toll surged to 4,73,757 as 220 fatalities were reported in a day. Kerala reported 168 new deaths, including a backlog of 138 fatalities, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.