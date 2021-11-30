India's COVID-19 tally lowest in 551 days at 6,990; Kerala reports backlog of 58 deaths

India added 6,990 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest tally in 551 days, taking the country's total count to 3,45,87,822. The active cases declined to 1,00,543, the lowest in 546 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 53 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 155 consecutive days now.

The active COVD-19 cases declined by 3,316 cases in the last 24 hours and the caseload stood at 1,00,543. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.69 percent. It has been less than 2 percent for the last 57 days, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll climbed to 4,68,980 with 190 fresh fatalities. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.36 percent. Kerala has reported 117 new deaths, including a backlog of 58 fatalities, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.