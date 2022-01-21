India's COVID-19 tally highest in 253 days at 3,47,254; active cases above 20 lakh in 235 days

India reported 3,47,254 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in 253 days, taking the tally to 3,85,66,027. Statewise -- Karnataka has reported the highest number of 47,754 cases, followed by Kerala at 46,369, Maharashtra at 45,932, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The active cases rose above 20 lakh for the first time in 235 days as an increase of 94,774 cases has been recorded in the last 24 hours. Nine states, union territories have reported a dip in the active cases as the caseload stood at 20,18,825, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases comprise 5.23 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.50 percent, the ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, 703 new fatalities were reported, taking the death toll to 4,88,396. Kerala reported 341 new deaths (including 309 backlog), Delhi 43, Tamil Nadu 39, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.