India's COVID-19 tally crosses 3-crore mark; active caseload lowest in 82 days at 6,43,194

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 3-crore mark as the single-day count rises to 50,848. The total tally increased to 3,00,28,709. The active cases fell by 19,327 and the caseload further declined to 6,43,194, the lowest in 82 days, as per the data by the Union Health Ministry.

The single-day fatalities were recorded at 1,358 and the toll increased to 3,90,660. The mortality rate stood at 1.30 percent, as per the data updated at 8 am.

The daily recoveries outnumber the new cases for the 42nd straight day. In the last 24 hours, 68,817 people have recovered and the total number jumped to 2,89,94,855. The recovery rate rose to 96.56 percent and the daily positivity rate is at 2.67 percent, the data stated.

The single-day testing was recorded at 19,01,056. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 39,59,73,198 samples have been tested in the country up to June 22.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4, 2.50 crore on May 18 and 2.75 crore on May 28.