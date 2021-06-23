Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • healthcare>
    • India's COVID-19 tally crosses 3-crore mark; active caseload lowest in 82 days at 6,43,194

    India's COVID-19 tally crosses 3-crore mark; active caseload lowest in 82 days at 6,43,194

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    The daily recoveries outnumber the new cases for the 42nd straight day. In the last 24 hours, 68,817 people have recovered and the total number jumped to 2,89,94,855. The recovery rate rose to 96.56 percent and the daily positivity rate is at 2.67 percent.

    India's COVID-19 tally crosses 3-crore mark; active caseload lowest in 82 days at 6,43,194
    India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 3-crore mark as the single-day count rises to 50,848. The total tally increased to 3,00,28,709. The active cases fell by 19,327 and the caseload further declined to 6,43,194, the lowest in 82 days, as per the data by the Union Health Ministry.
    The single-day fatalities were recorded at 1,358 and the toll increased to 3,90,660. The mortality rate stood at 1.30 percent, as per the data updated at 8 am.
    The daily recoveries outnumber the new cases for the 42nd straight day. In the last 24 hours, 68,817 people have recovered and the total number jumped to 2,89,94,855. The recovery rate rose to 96.56 percent and the daily positivity rate is at 2.67 percent, the data stated.
    The single-day testing was recorded at 19,01,056. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 39,59,73,198 samples have been tested in the country up to June 22.
    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4, 2.50 crore on May 18 and 2.75 crore on May 28.
    For COVID-19 live updates, click here
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India reports 40 cases of Delta plus variant; total COVID tally crosses 3-crore mark

    Next Article

    Delhi govt notifies scheme for providing financial assistance to COVID victims' kin

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Wipro546.05 -10.50
    Adani Ports736.10 -6.80
    Kotak Mahindra1,741.60 -15.50
    Tech Mahindra1,049.00 -8.20
    TCS3,274.75 -26.45
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Kotak Mahindra1,742.00 -18.00
    TCS3,275.60 -25.05
    Tech Mahindra1,049.00 -7.00
    HDFC2,507.25 -14.50
    HCL Tech976.40 -5.05
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Wipro546.05 -10.50 -1.89
    Adani Ports736.10 -6.80 -0.92
    Kotak Mahindra1,741.60 -15.50 -0.88
    Tech Mahindra1,049.00 -8.20 -0.78
    TCS3,274.75 -26.45 -0.80
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Kotak Mahindra1,742.00 -18.00 -1.02
    TCS3,275.60 -25.05 -0.76
    Tech Mahindra1,049.00 -7.00 -0.66
    HDFC2,507.25 -14.50 -0.57
    HCL Tech976.40 -5.05 -0.51

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.36500.00000.00
    Euro-Rupee88.62800.00000.00
    Pound-Rupee103.56300.00000.00
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67110.00000.00
    View More