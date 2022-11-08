India's COVID-19 tally at 625, lowest since April 2020; no death reported in 24 hours

By CNBCTV18.com

India's infection tally has climbed to 4,46,62,141, while the active cases have declined to 14,021, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated.

India recorded 625 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest since April 9, 2020. No death was reported either, the first such instance since March 2020, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

On April 9, 2020, a total of 540 new cases were reported in a day.

The death toll has remained at 5,30,509. A 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in Karnataka was the first victim of coronavirus in India. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.

The active cases comprises 0.03 percent of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.78 percent, according to the data.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore cases on May 4, 3 crore on June 23 last year and 4 crore on January 25 this year.

With inputs from PTI