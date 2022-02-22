India's COVID-19 tally at 13,405; active cases below 2 lakh in 50 days

India added 13,405 new COVID-19 infections in a single day, taking the virus tally to 4,28,51,929, while the active cases dipped below 2 lakh after 49 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll climbed to 5,12,344 with 235 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below 1 lakh for 16 consecutive days. The active cases declined to 1,81,075 comprising 0.42 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.38 percent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 21,056 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 1.24 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded as 1.98 percent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,21,58,510, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 percent.

The 235 new fatalities include 128 from Kerala and 21 from Karnataka. A total of 5,12,344 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,43,586 from Maharashtra, 64,273 from Kerala, 39,816 from Karnataka, 37,981 from Tamil Nadu, 26,105 from Delhi, 23,435 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,143 from West Bengal. The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

With inputs from PTI