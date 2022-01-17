India's COVID-19 tally above 2 lakh for 5th day at 2,58,089; positivity rate highest in 252 days at 19.6%

India added over 2 lakh COVID-19 cases for the fifth straight day as the daily tally rose to 2,58,089, taking the total number of cases to 3,73,80,253. The new cases were 13,113 (5 percent) lower than Saturday, as per the Union Health Ministry.

State-wise -- Maharashtra reported 41,327 new cases, Karnataka 34,047, Tamil Nadu 23,975, the data updated at 8 am showed. The test positivity rate was the highest in 252 days at 19.65 percent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 14.41 percent.

The active cases rose by 1,05,964 and the caseload surged to 16,56,341, the highest in around 230 days. Four states, union territories (Delhi, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Bihar) have reported a fall in the active cases. The active cases account for 4.43 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.27 percent, the ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, 385 fatalities were reported and the death toll rose to 4,86,451. Kerala reported 158 new deaths (including 150 backlog), West Bengal 36, Maharashtra 29, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23.