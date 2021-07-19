India's COVID-19 deaths lowest in 104 days at 499; daily cases remain below 40,000

Home

    In the last 24 hours, 38,660 recoveries were recorded and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 3,03,08,456, the data stated.

    India's single-day COVID-19 fatalities were below 500 for the first time in 104 days. The daily deaths were reported at 499 and the toll increased to 4,14,108. The mortality rate stood at 1.33 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry.
    India reported 38,164 new cases, less than 50,000 for the 22nd straight day. The total count rose to 3,11,44,229. The active cases fell for the fourth consecutive day and the caseload declined to 4,21,665, the data updated at 8 am showed.
    In the last 24 hours, 38,660 recoveries were recorded and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 3,03,08,456, the data stated. The positivity rate rose to a 3-week high of 2.61 percent and the recovery rate is now at 97.32 percent.
    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4, and 3 crores on June 23.
    According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 44,54,22,256 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to July 18. Of these, 14,63,593 samples were tested yesterday.
    For COVID-19 live updates, click here
