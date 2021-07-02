India's COVID-19 death toll above 4-lakh; recovery rate highest in 4 months at 97.01%

India's COVID-19 death toll crosses the 4-lakh mark after 853 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The toll rose to 4,00,312 and the mortality rate stood at 1.31 percent, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The daily cases were recorded below 50,000 for the fifth straight day. The single-day tally was reported at 46,617 and the total count increased to 3,04,58,251. The active cases fell by 13,620 and the caseload further declined to 5,09,637, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The recoveries continue to outnumber the single-day cases for the 50th consecutive day. In the last 24 hours, 59,384 patients have recovered and the total number of recoveries increased to 2,95,48,302. The recovery rate rose to 97.01 percent, the highest in four months. The positivity rate slipped to 2.48 percent.

The single-day testing is below 20 lakh for the 21st consecutive day at 18,80,026. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 41,42,51,520 samples have been tested in the country up to July 1.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4, and 3 crores on June 23.