Healthcare India's COVID-19 death count rises by 120, record jump of nearly 5,000 new cases Updated : May 17, 2020 10:58 AM IST The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 53,946, while 34,108 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. Three states have reported over 10,000 cases so far with Maharashtra being the worst hit at 30,706 infections, followed by Gujarat (10,988) and Tamil Nadu 10,585.