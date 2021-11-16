India's COVID-19 daily tally lowest in 9 months at 8,865; active cases lowest in 525 days

India added 8,865 new COVID-19 cases in a day, the lowest tally in 287 days, as the total number of cases rose to 3,44,56,401. The active cases settled at 1,30,793, the lowest in 525 days, according to the data shared by the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The active cases comprise 0.38 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.27 percent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, 197 fatalities were reported and the death toll climbed to 4,63,852, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Of the 8,865 new coronavirus cases, 11,971 recoveries, and 197 deaths reported on Monday, Kerala accounted for 4,547 new cases, 6,866 recoveries, and 57 deaths, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.