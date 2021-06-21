India's COVID-19 daily tally lowest in 88 days at 53,256; fatalities at 1,422 for 1st time in 2 months

India reported 53,256 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 88 days. The total count is inching closer to the 3-crore mark and is at 2,99,35,221. The active caseload declines to 7,02,887, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The single-day fatalities remain below 2,000 and stood at 1,422, the lowest rise in the last two months. The death toll rose to 3,88,135 and the mortality rate increased to 1.30 percent. The daily positivity rate is at 3.83 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.32 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily recoveries continue to outnumber the single-day tally for the 39th consecutive day. In the last 24 hours, 78,190 people recovered and the total count increased to 2,88,44,199. The recovery rate increased to 96.36 percent, the data stated.

The single-day testing was recorded at 13,88,699. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 39,24,07,782 samples have been tested in the country up to June 17.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4, 2.50 crore on May 18 and 2.75 crore on May 28.