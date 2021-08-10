India's COVID-19 daily tally lowest in 5 months at 28,204; active caseload lowest in 139 days

India's COVID-19 daily tally was the lowest in 147 days as 28,204 cases were reported. The new cases were below 30,000 for the first time in 14 days. The total number of cases jumped to 3,19,98,158. Also, the active caseload declined to 3,88,508, the lowest in 139 days. The active cases were slipped under 4 lakh after 13 days, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The single-day fatalities were the lowest in the last 132 days at 373. The toll is also below 400 for the first time in 132 days. The death toll increased to 4,28,682, the data updated at 8 am showed.

In the last 24 hours, 41,511 people have recovered from COVID-19 and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 3,11,80,968, the data stated. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.45 percent, which is the highest ever recovery rate achieved.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.