India's COVID-19 daily tally lowest in 4 months at 30,093; fatalities below 400

India reported the lowest COVID-19 daily tally in 125 days as 30,093 cases were added in a day. The total count rose to 3,11,74,322. The active cases fell by 15,535 and the caseload declined to 4,06,130, the lowest in 117 days, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The single-day fatalities were the lowest in 111 days as the tally stood at 374. The death toll increased to 4,14,482. The mortality rate, however, remains at 1.33 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily recoveries continue to outnumber new cases. In the last 24 hours, 45,254 coronavirus patients have recovered. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease jumped to 3,03,53,710, the data stated. The positivity rate is below 2 percent, and the recovery rate rose to 97.37 percent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4, and 3 crores on June 23.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 44,73,41,133 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to July 19. Of these, 17,92,336 samples were tested yesterday.