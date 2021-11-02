India's COVID-19 daily tally lowest in 259 days at 10,423; 10 states, UTs report rise in active cases

India added 10,423 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 259 days. The new cases were below 15,000 for the ninth straight day. The total tally rose to 3,42,96,237, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

Kerala is the only state in the country that has reported more than 1000 new coronavirus cases. The southern state has reported 5,300 new cases, followed by Tamil Nadu at 990 and Mizoram at 830. Also, Mizoram is the fourth state/union territory in the country where more than 10 percent of the population has tested positive for COVID-19. The other three states/union territories are Lakshadweep, Kerala, and Goa.

Active cases stood at 1,53,776, the lowest in 250 days. Ten states/UTs have reported a rise in active cases. The caseload is below 20,000 in Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am showed. The test positivity rate stood at 1.03 percent.

As many as 15,021 people recovered from COVID-19 in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 3,36,83,581.

In the last 24 hours, 443 fatalities were reported. The death toll rose to 4,58,880. Kerala has reported a backlog of 290 deaths.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.