India's COVID-19 daily tally below 40,000; deaths lowest in 88 days at 723

India's COVID-19 daily tally is below 40,000 after five days. India added 39,796 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count to 3,05,85,229. The active caseload remains below 5 lakh at 4,82,071 as the active cases decline by 3,279, the lowest fall since the beginning of the declining trend in May, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The single-day fatalities in the lowest in 88 days as 723 deaths were reported. The toll increased to 4,02,728 and the mortality rate remains at 1.325 for the second straight day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily recoveries continue to outnumber single-day cases. In the last 24 hours, 42,352 recoveries were reported. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease so far rose to 2,97,00,430. The positivity rate increased to 2.61 percent and the recovery rate to 97.11 percent, the data stated.

The single-day testing was reported at 15,22,504. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 41,97,77,457 samples have been tested in the country up to July 4.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4, and 3 crores on June 23.