India's COVID-19 daily tally below 40,000 after 6 days; fatalities at 422

India reported less than 40,000 new COVID-19 cases after six days. The daily tally stood at 30,549 and the total number rose to 3,17,26,507. The active cases fell after six days and are down by 8,760 in the last 24 hours. The active caseload declined to 4,04,958, as per the data by the Union Health Ministry.

The single-day fatalities were reported at 422 and the death toll increased to 4,25,195. The mortality rate remained at 1.34 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber new cases. In the last 24 hours, 38,887 COVID-19 patients have recovered. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 3,08,96,354. The positivity rate was recorded at 1.85 percent and the recovery rate at 97.38 percent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19. The caseload crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.