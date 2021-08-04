India's COVID-19 daily tally at 42,625; Kerala reports over 23,000 cases, highest in 68 days

India added 42,625 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 3,17,69,132. Kerala reported 23,676 cases in a day, the highest new cases in the last 68 days. Kerala accounts for 55.5 percent of new cases and 42.3 percent of India's total active caseload, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The daily active cases rose to 5,395 as the caseload stood at 4,10,353. The single-day fatalities were reported at 562 and the death toll increased to 4,25,757. The mortality rate remained at 1.34 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber new cases. In the last 24 hours, 36,668 COVID-19 patients have recovered. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 3,09,33,022. The positivity rate was recorded at 1.85 percent and the recovery rate at 97.38 percent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19. The caseload crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.