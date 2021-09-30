India's COVID-19 daily tally above 20,000 after 2 days; active cases lowest in 195 days

India has added 23,528 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 3.37 crore, as per the data shared by Union Health Ministry on Thursday. The country reported more than 20,000 cases after two days.

The active cases fell by 5,500 with the caseload declining to 2,77,020, the lowest in 195 days. The active cases fell for the fourth consecutive day. The positivity rate rose to 1.56 percent, showed the data.

The ministry said 28,718 recovered from COVID in a day and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease stood at 3,30,14,898. The recovery rate stood at 97.85 percent.

The daily fatalities stood at 311, including 155 from Kerala and 49 from Maharashtra, taking the death toll to 4,48,062. The mortality rate remained at 1.33 percent. The death count remained below 400 for the 14th straight day.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.