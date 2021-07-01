Home

    India's COVID-19 daily fatalities above 1,000 again; single-day cases below 50,000 for 4th day

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    The daily recoveries were reported at 61,588 and the number of people who have recuperated so far stood at 2,94,88,918. The recovery rate increased to 96.97%, the data stated.

    India's COVID-19 daily fatalities above 1,000 again; single-day cases below 50,000 for 4th day
    India has reported more than 1000 daily COVID-19 deaths after three days. In the last 24 hours,
    1,005 fatalities were recorded, taking the death toll to 3,99,459. The mortality rate remains at 1.31 percent, as per the Union Health Ministry.
    The single-day tally remains below 50,000 for the fourth straight day. India has reported 48,786 new cases, thus increasing the case tally to 3,04,11,634. The active cases fell by 13,807 and the caseload declined to 5,23,257, the data updated at 8 am showed.
    The daily recoveries were reported at 61,588 and the number of people who have recuperated so far stood at 2,94,88,918. The recovery rate increased to 96.97 percent and the positivity rate rose to 2.54 percent, the data stated.
    The single-day testing is below 20 lakh for the 20th consecutive day at 19,21,450. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 41,20,21,494 samples have been tested in the country up to June 30.
    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4, and 3 crores on June 23.
    For live updates on COVID-19, click here
