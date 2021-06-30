Home

    India's COVID-19 daily deaths lowest in 81 days at 817; new cases below 50,000 for 3rd day

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    As many as 60,729 people recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of those who have recuperated from the disease to 2,94,27,330. The recovery rate rose to 96.92 percent and the positivity rate increased to 2.34 percent, the data stated.

    India has reported 817 single-day COVID-19 fatalities, the lowest in 81 days. For the third straight day, less than 1000 deaths were being reported. The death toll rose to 3,98,454. However, the mortality rate remains at 1.31 percent for the fifth consecutive day, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.
    Daily cases below 50,000 were being recorded for the third straight day. India has 45,951 new cases, thus taking the count to 3,03,62,848. The active cases fall by 15,595 and the caseload declined to 5,37,064, the data updated at 8 am showed.
    The single-day testing is below 20 lakh for the 18th consecutive day at 19,60,757. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 41,01,00,044 samples have been tested in the country up to June 28.
    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4, and 3 crores on June 23.
    For COVID-19 live updates, click here
