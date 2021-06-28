India's COVID-19 daily cases lowest in 6 days at 46,148; deaths below 1,000 for 1st time in nearly 3 months

India has added less than 50,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day, a record lowest rise in the last six days. The daily new cases were reported at 46,148, taking the tally to 3,02,79,331. The active cases fell by 13,409 and the active caseload stood at 5,72,994, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The single-day fatalities were reported below 1,000 for the first time in 76 days. In the last 24 hours, 979 deaths were reported and the toll increased to 3,96,730. The mortality rate remains at 1.31 percent for the fourth consecutive day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily recoveries continue to outnumber the new cases as 58,578 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 2,93,09,607. The positivity rate increased to 2.94 percent and the recovery rate rose to 96.80 percent, the data stated.

The single-day testing is below 20 lakh for the 17th consecutive Day and stood at 15.70 lakh. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 40,63,71,279 samples have been tested in the country up to June 27.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4, 2.50 crore on May 18, 2.75 crore on May 28, and 3 crore on June 23.