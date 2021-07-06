India's COVID-19 daily cases lowest in 111 days at 34,703; fatalities fall to 533

India reported less than 40,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day. With 34,703 new cases in the last 24 hours; it is the lowest count in 111 days. The total tally rose to 3,06,19,932. The active cases fell by 17,714 and the caseload further declined to 4,64,357, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The single-day fatalities were the lowest in the three months at 553. The death toll jumped to 4,03,281. The mortality rate remains at 1.325 for the second straight day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The single-day testing was reported at 15,22,504. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 41,97,77,457 samples have been tested in the country up to July 4.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4, and 3 crores on June 23.