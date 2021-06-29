India's COVID-19 daily cases lowest in 103 days at 37,566; fatalities below 1,000 for 2nd day

India has reported less than 40,000 daily new COVID-19 cases after 102 days. The single-day tally stood at 37,566, the lowest in 103 days, thus taking the number to 3,03,16,897. The active cases fell by 20,335 and the active caseload declined to 5,52,659, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The single-day fatalities stood at 907, the lowest increase in 77 days. The death toll rose to 3,97,637. The mortality rate remains at 1.31 percent for the fifth straight day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily recoveries were reported at 56,994 and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease stood at 2,93,66,601. The positivity rate fell To 2.12 percent while the recovery rate rose to 96.87 percent, the data stated.

The single-day testing is below 20 lakh for the 18th consecutive day. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 40,81,39,287 samples have been tested in the country up to June 28.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crores on May 4, 2.50 crore on May 18, 2.75 crore on May 28, and 3 crore on June 23.