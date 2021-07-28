India's COVID-19 daily cases highest in 20 days at 43,654; fatalities at 640

India added more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases after five days as the tally stood at 43,654, the highest in 20 days. The total number of cases increased to 3,14,84,605. The active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the second straight day even though active cases rose by 1,336 in the last 24 hours, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The single-day fatalities were the highest in the last seven days at 640 and the death toll jumped to 4,22,022. The mortality rate continues to be at 1.34 percent. The 640 new fatalities include 254 from Maharashtra, 156 from Kerala and 60 from Odisha.

The daily cases outnumbered the recoveries. In the last 24 hours, 41,678 coronavirus patients were recovered. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 3,06,63,147. The positivity rate is at 2.51 percent and the recovery rate is at 97.39 percent.

The recovery rate in Mizoram dipped below 70 percent (68.7%), the lowest in India. The active cases in Mizoram are now over 10,000 the highest in India per lakh population (869/lakh).

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1-crore mark on December 19. The caseload crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.