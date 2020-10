With 48,648 fresh COVID-19 infections, India’s caseload rose to 81,37,119 on Saturday, while the number of recoveries crossed the 74-lakh mark, pushing the recovery rate to 91.34 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country’s COVID-19death toll climbed to 1,21,641 with 551 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A total of 74,32,829 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, taking the national recovery rate to 91.34 percent. The case fatality rate has dropped to 1.49 percent. The number of active COVID-19 cases remained below 6 lakh for the second consecutive day.

There are 5,82,649 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, which comprise 7.16 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

