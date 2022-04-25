India registered a total of 2,541 new cases in 24 hours, a two percent decline from the previous day. The total COVID-19 cases reported in India since its inception has now reached 4,30,60,086 crore. The active cases tally stands at 16, 522 with 649 new cases reported in 24 hours according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry.

The number of new cases has seen a 94 percent jump in a week in India, while the global average is a decline of 21 percent.

The death toll reached 5,22,223 lakh with 30 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. 1,862 patients recovered in a day taking the number of total recoveries to 4,25,21,341. The COVID recovery rate stood at 98.75 percent, the positivity rate at 0.84 percent and the mortality rate at 1.21 percent according to the official data.

India administered 3,64,210 new doses. Nationwide, 1,87,71,95,781 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till now. 8,000 citizens in the age group of 18+ received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, 1.48 lakh received their second dose. Of the 15-18 age bracket, 8,000 received their first dose, and 40 thousand got the second shot. The precaution dose was administered in 69,000 citizens yesterday. According to the official data, 85.16 crore citizens are fully vaccinated.

Statewise COVID data

Delhi

Delhi reported the highest number of new active cases at 1,083 in 24 hours. Delhi has 3,975 active cases, the highest in the country. The national capital also recorded the highest recovery in 24 hours. 812 patients recovered in the day taking the total number of recovered to 18,44,734.

Delhi reported one COVID-related death in the last 24 hours. 26,167 deaths have been recorded till now, since the inception of the pandemic.

Mumbai

Mumbai has an active caseload of 521, the highest in the state, according to the Maharashtra government's official COVID data. Mumbai has recorded 10,58,364 positive patients till now. 10,38,281 patients in Mumbai have recovered from the disease. 19,562 deaths have been recorded in total in the district.

Other states

Haryana and Kerala reported 417 and 281 new cases respectively. Kerala also recorded the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths, 24, taking the total to 68,843 deaths in the state. Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra reported 2 deaths each and Delhi and Mizoram reported one death each. No other COVID deaths were reported in the country.

All the states and union territories — except, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep Island, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Tripura - registered new active cases.

Mizoram had the highest positivity rate of 35.79 percent followed by Delhi at 4.48 percent and Haryana at 4.24 percent. The weekly positivity rate of Mizoram stands at 9.77 percent followed by the national capital at 5.04 percent and Haryana at 3.36 percent. According to the data till 23 April, 36 districts in the country had a positivity rate above 5,000. These included 14 districts from Kerala, nine from Mizoram and nine from NCR.