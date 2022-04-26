India's COVID-19 active cases decline for first time in 8 days; Assam reports 1,347 backlog deaths

India added 2,483 COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the total tally of coronavirus infections to 4,30,62,569. The active cases dipped to 15,636 as the caseload declined by 886 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,23,622 as Assam reconciled 1,347 deaths and Kerala 47 due to the infection, the data updated at 8 am stated.

"The total cases, discharges, and deaths provided by Assam in its media bulletin have been considered along with the number of Covid positive patients died due to other reasons to reflect the current figures. The state has reported zero deaths in the last 24 hours," the ministry said. Kerala also reported zero deaths in the last 24 hours and 47 deaths were declared as per appeal.

The active cases comprise 0.04 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 percent. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.55 percent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.58 percent, according to the ministry.

Mumbai:

Mumbai on Monday reported 45 cases, taking its tally to 10,59,331, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,562, a civic official said. Of the 45 new cases, 44 are asymptomatic, while the one person hospitalised did not need oxygen support, he said.

Delhi: Delhi on Monday reported 1,011 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 6.42 percent, according to the health department. The infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,75,887 and the death toll at 26,170, the bulletin stated.