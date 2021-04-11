India's COVID-19 active cases breach 11-lakh mark for first time, record daily high of 1,52,879 Updated : April 11, 2021 11:29 AM IST The death toll increased to 1,69,275 with 839 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18, 2020, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,20,81,443, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.27 percent. Published : April 11, 2021 11:29 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply