India's COVID-19 active cases breach 11-lakh mark for first time, record daily high of 1,52,879

Updated : April 11, 2021 11:29 AM IST

The death toll increased to 1,69,275 with 839 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 18, 2020, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,20,81,443, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.27 percent.
Published : April 11, 2021 11:29 AM IST

