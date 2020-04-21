  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex closes 1,000 points lower; Nifty ends at 8,981 due to losses in ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens 20 paise lower at 76.74 against dollar
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

India's coronavirus lockdown gives world's most polluted capital clear skies, clean air

Updated : April 21, 2020 04:48 PM IST

Delhi was the world's most polluted capital for the second year running in 2019, according to IQ AirVisual, a Swiss group that gathers air quality data globally.
With all transport and construction suspended, good air has emerged as one of the few positive byproducts of the lockdown to stem the virus that has infected more than 17,000 people and claimed over 500 lives in India.
Experts warn that air quality will drop sharply once the government lifts the lockdown, that is scheduled to run until at least May 3.
India's coronavirus lockdown gives world's most polluted capital clear skies, clean air

You May Also Like

Challenging times for IT sector, may witness growth in Q4: Envisinon Capital

Challenging times for IT sector, may witness growth in Q4: Envisinon Capital

Over 1,300 firms get MIDC nod to resume work amid lockdown

Over 1,300 firms get MIDC nod to resume work amid lockdown

IT stocks fall as US President Donald Trump suspends immigration temporarily

IT stocks fall as US President Donald Trump suspends immigration temporarily

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement