India has readied a blueprint to quarantine entire cities and districts in the event of a "Large Outbreak" of COVID-19. The plan, prepared by the Health Ministry involves Geographic Quarantine in the event of three specific scenarios i.e “Large outbreaks amenable to containment”, “Wide-spread community Transmission of COVID-19” and “India becomes endemic for COVID-19”.

GEOGRAPHIC QUARANTINE

Geographic Quarantine measures would kick in the event of a "large outbreak", which has been defined as localised increase of in COVID-19 cases in a defined geographic area like a village, town or even a city. Thus, if a localized COVID-19 cluster progresses into multiple clusters in neighbouring areas, Geographic Quarantine measured will be implemented.

This would lead to an absolute prohibition in the movement of people to and from a defined geographic area. Such quarantine shall be applicable to areas involving large outbreak in multiple clusters spread over multiple blocks or even a district of a group of districts.

TRIGGER FOR GEOGRAPHIC QUARANTINE

A Geographical Quarantine plan will be triggered based on “Epidemiological intelligence” provided by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) on a spike in COVID-19 cases in a defined region.

An area earmarked for Geographic Quarantine will have two zones i.e a containment zone and a buffer zone. The specific boundary for a Geographic Quarantine will be based on four factors including distribution of clusters, feasibility to implement restrictions on the movement of people, as well as an assessment made by central and state Rapid Response Teams. The adjoining blocks or districts of the containment zone will be marked as buffer zones.

RESTRICTIONS IN GEOGRAPHIC QUARANTINE

In an area marked for Geographic Quarantine, all vehicular movement, public and personnel transport will be stopped. All roads leading to the containment zone will be guarded by police. However, the movement of people to maintain essential services and to attend to medical emergencies will be allowed, but thermal screening of anyone entering or exiting the perimeter will be carried out.

People entering Geographically Quarantined areas shall be given a dose of hydroxy-chloroquine, while all vehicles moving out of the perimeter will be decontaminated with sodium hypochlorite (1 percent) solution.

To oversee all mitigation related measures, a control room will be established in a Geographic Quarantine zone, which will be headed by an epidemiologist.

SCALING DOWN OF OPERATIONS:

The exit strategy of a Geographic Quarantine zone has also been laid down in the health ministry blueprint. The scaling down operations will be initiated if no COVID-19 case is reported for at least four weeks after the last confirmed Corona patient was isolated and his or her contacts have been traced in the period. The containment operation will be over 28 days after the last COVID-19 patient has been discharged.

FAILURE OF GEOGRAPHICAL QUARANTINE