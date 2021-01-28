  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

India’s ambassador to Russia gets Sputnik V shot, claims no side-effect

Updated : January 28, 2021 01:13 PM IST

India’s ambassador to Russia has confirmed that he has received the first dose of the Sputnik vaccine for COVID-19.
Days after getting the shot, Ambassador Bala Venkatesh Varma said he felt fine so far.
Along with him, many other embassy staff were also administered the Sputnik V and more are to follow suit.
India’s ambassador to Russia gets Sputnik V shot, claims no side-effect

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls below Rs 49,000 per 10 grams; Silver drops over 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls below Rs 49,000 per 10 grams; Silver drops over 1%

Axis Bank Q3 net profit drops 36% to Rs 1,117 crore

Axis Bank Q3 net profit drops 36% to Rs 1,117 crore

HUL Q3 results: Net profit rises 19% YoY to Rs 1,921 crore, misses estimates

HUL Q3 results: Net profit rises 19% YoY to Rs 1,921 crore, misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement