India’s ambassador to Russia gets Sputnik V shot, claims no side-effect

India’s ambassador to Russia has confirmed that he has received the first dose of the Sputnik vaccine for COVID-19. Days after getting the shot, Ambassador Bala Venkatesh Varma said he felt fine so far. Along with him, many other embassy staff were also administered the Sputnik V and more are to follow suit.

“I am very happy to tell you that I have already taken the first shot of the Sputnik V vaccine, last week. I feel very well, there are no side effects. Many of my colleagues also have taken the vaccine and many are going to do so,” Varma was quoted as saying by Russian news agency TASS on Monday.

Earlier this month, Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano also took the Sputnik V jab and said that she did not suffer from any side-effects. The report added that WHO representative to Russia, Melita Vujnovic, is also planning to get inoculated by Sputnik V.

In yet another milestone, Sputnik V was approved for use by the Iranian government. The announcement was made by the country’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Tuesday. This comes after the government banned the use of vaccines made by the United States and Britain, citing a lack of trust.

Developed by the Russian Health Ministry’s Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Sputnik V, a vector vaccine based on the human adenovirus, was registered in August last year.

In India, the vaccine is undergoing the Phase III clinical trial with as many as 40,000 participants. It is being developed through a collaboration between the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and domestic pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. The Phase III trial is expected to be completed in the next few weeks.

India’s Hetero Biopharma has also partnered with RDIF to make over 100 million doses of the vaccine. RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev has said that about 300 million doses of the vaccine will be produced in India in 2021.

Sputnik V has reportedly shown the efficacy of 91.4 percent on day 28 of getting the first shot, which goes as high as 95 percent after 42 days.