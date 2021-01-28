Healthcare India’s ambassador to Russia gets Sputnik V shot, claims no side-effect Updated : January 28, 2021 01:13 PM IST India’s ambassador to Russia has confirmed that he has received the first dose of the Sputnik vaccine for COVID-19. Days after getting the shot, Ambassador Bala Venkatesh Varma said he felt fine so far. Along with him, many other embassy staff were also administered the Sputnik V and more are to follow suit. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply