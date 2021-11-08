India's active COVID-19 cases lowest in 262 days at 1,42,826; recovery rate highest since March 2020

India reported 11,451 new COVID-19 infections taking the country's total tally to 3,43,66,987. The active cases declined to 1,42,826, the lowest in 262 days, according to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,61,057 with 266 fresh fatalities, as per the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 31 straight days. The active cases comprise 0.42 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.24 percent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.32 percent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,37,63,104, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.34 percent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.