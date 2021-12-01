India's active COVID-19 cases below 1 lakh after 547 days; daily tally at 8,954

India's active COVID-19 cases were below 1 lakh after 547 days 99,023. The active caseload declined by 1,520 cases in the last 24 hours. The active cases comprised 0.29 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, as per the Union Health Ministry.

India added 8,954 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 3,45,96,776, according to the data updated at 8 am. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 54 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 156 consecutive days now.

The death toll climbed to 4,69,247 with 267 fresh fatalities. Kerala has reported 177 new deaths, including 158 from the backlog. The state has reported more than 40,000 COVID-19 deaths, the second-highest in India after Maharashtra. Out of the 40,132 deaths reported in the state, 10,870 (27 percent) have been reported as backlog deaths over the last 40 days. The state's mortality rate has risen to 0.8 percent from 0.6 percent over the last month.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.