Healthcare India's active COVID-19 caseload drops below 8 lakh after one-and-half months Updated : October 17, 2020 01:19 PM IST Maharashtra has reported the maximum single-day deaths. Maharashtra contributes more than 13,000 to the single-day recoveries, followed by Karnataka with more than 8,000 recoveries. The national recovery rate has further risen to 87.78 percent.